WAHOO – After a trip in front of the Saunders County Planning Commission last week, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District took another step to get an overlay district in place for a Wahoo Creek watershed project.
The Commission recommended approval Aug. 6 of amending zoning regulations to add a Floodwater Retarding Dam Breach Overlay District.
The special district now has to go before the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and it was expected that a public hearing on the matter would be set for Aug. 27.
Lower Platte North NRD Assistant Manager Tom Mountford said Monday the request for the overlay district is part of a project that is scheduled to place a system of 11 dam structures in the upper regions of Wahoo Creek.
Having breach protection in place is an economic benefit for the project, he added.
The overlay district affects areas directly downstream of the dams.
Mountford said much of the proposed 7,200 acre overlay district is already designated as a floodplain or a flood way.
The overlay district would add another 1,200 acres to the area that could be considered potentially affected by a dam breach.
Mountford said the goal is for a dam breach not to happen.
“But you can never say never,” he said.
If the county gives the final nod to approval, building in the overlay district would be restricted. Building can still take place, but it could not be one that would be a home or other livable structure.
Mountford said one of the questions posed at last week’s Commission meeting was if that overlay district would be too restrictive on property owners.
“But, their land will actually become more valuable because it’s protected from flooding and erosion by the upstream dams,” he said.
He added that the specially designated district would also allow the county to permit some building on a case by case basis.
“It just ensures building meets the criteria,” he said.
The Wahoo Watershed project is being done in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Having a dam breach overlay district is one of the requirements of the NRCS.
Without it, Mountford said it changes the economics of the project. The project would need to additional land rights or easements without the district, and that could run into millions of dollars.
“These dams all have to meet economic criteria,” he said.
The scope of the project does not call for the dams to be built to “high hazard” standards. That would also up the cost of the project.
“So, it’s very important we have this partnership with the county,” he added.
At the NRD Board of Directors’ meeting Monday evening, the board got an update on the overall project.
FYRA Engineering Project Manager Janelle Kaufman said the watershed plan is almost complete. She expected that it would be submitted to NRCS for approval this fall.
Some of the hurdles that have delayed the project’s schedule are being worked through. Remains of an ancient culture found during a study of one of the potential dam sites does not appear to be a roadblock.
FYRA is working with NRCS and the state historical preservation office to work through this.
