Pastor's Column

“When it was evening on that day, the first day of the week, and the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear…”
John’s account of the first Easter won’t be too different from our Easter in a few days. Faithful disciples stuck indoors. Fear and anxiety are the order of the day. After the events of the previous few days, with Jesus’ arrest, trial, and crucifixion, the disciples were right to be afraid. And with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, our own fears would be justified.
However, John doesn’t end there. The verse continues, “Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you.’” The impossible had happened! Jesus, just as he had prophesied, had been raised from the dead. And there he was, standing in the midst of his frightened disciples. Fear turned to joy as the disciples realized in a new way the limitless love and power of God. Jesus then breathes on them the Holy Spirit, forever imparting his presence to them.
This Easter, that same peace, that same joy, and that same presence are available to us. Where there is isolation, the risen Christ brings his presence. Where there is fear, the Christ who conquered death brings peace and joy.
Though we are not able to worship or celebrate Easter as we normally would, we can still make this Easter meaningful. As St. John Chrysostom said, “Indeed…a house is a little church.” In this time, your home can become a personal church, where God is real and hearts are filled.
How we celebrate and observe Easter will speak volumes about our faith and about who we believe God is. Will we believe in a God who promises everlasting life and overcomes fear with peace?
Will we worship a Savior who gives life and gives it abundantly? Our answers to these questions have the potential to strengthen our faith through our present crisis.
Then, when we are able to gather again in our churches, our businesses, and our friends’ homes, we will truly be an Easter people. We will have spent our time locked in our houses. We will have made it through the time of fear and uncertainty. And we will emerge with renewed hope, unshakable peace, and resurrection power.
In the church, Easter is described as “a movable feast.” Typically, that just means that Easter isn’t on the same date each year (as opposed to, say, Christmas or Valentine’s Day). But it can also mean that we take Easter with us. That is, whenever we are able to gather again, that first Sunday together will be another Easter Sunday. In that, I find hope, that we will be together again, and that nothing can stop the risen Christ from being present among us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.