WAHOO – For the first time in 15 years, the Wahoo City Council and mayor have given themselves a raise.
At the Dec. 26 meeting, the council voted to raise the mayor’s annual salary to $6,000, from $4,000. The council members pay will also increase, from $2,000 to $3,000 a year.
The last time the council and mayor had a pay raise was in 2004, according to information supplied by City Administrator Melissa Harrell. The city council’s salary was $1,000 from 1983 to 2004.
The mayor’s salary was $2,000 a year from 1983 to 1998. The mayor received a raise to $4,000 a year, which lasted until the recent vote.
Mayor Jerry Johnson said he suggested the increase in salaries. He asked Harrell to do an analysis of salaries comparing other communities. She looked at 10 cities that are larger than Wahoo and the same number that are smaller.
The city council’s finance committee also looked into the issue, said Council Member Stuart Krejci, who is also a member of the committee.
Council Member Greg Kavan said the raise could help prompt more people to file for election. The 2020 election will include three seats on the council. The seats held by Kavan, Patrick Nagle and Mike Lawver are up for re-election.
“Maybe it will entice somebody to run,” Kavan said.
The council also approved a salary schedule for all appointed city officials and the fire department leadership team and a plan to place the city clerk position on the city pay scale.
