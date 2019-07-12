PRAGUE – From 300 to 3,000, the Village of Prague will be bursting this weekend.
The 12th Annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place in Prague this Saturday.
Pink Bandana, the non-profit group started in 2008 by the Stanislav brothers and friends, is ready to play host to 256 teams, plus other supporters.
“It’s ready,” Jeremy Stanislav said about the site at the Prague ballfield.
With all of the rain earlier this year, Pink Bandana volunteers had a little extra work for setup Stanislav said the group has been working on a pump system to drain any standing water in the pits prior to the tournament. A little more tweaking will be done after this year’s tournament, but he said it worked pretty well overall.
On Monday, there was a little more maintenance that needed to be done but Stanislav was confident it would be done by Saturday.
The day gets started with a team captains’ meeting at 8 a.m.
Following that, check presentations will be made to Maya Wittmaac of Springfield, Kate Gorman of Ralston and Jenae Jindra of Clarkson.
Pink Bandana raises support and awareness for women in Nebraska, age 40 and under, who are battling breast cancer. Each year, recipients from across Nebraska are chosen to receive financial support, with the goal of $10,000 each, as they join the Pink Bandana family. Over the last 11 years, Pink Bandana has donated over $250,000 to families in need through the fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events. Pink Bandana’s mission is to continually support families affected by breast cancer, both financially and emotionally.
The donations have been a part of the tournament since its inception.
Stanislav said the check presentations are a big part of the tournament, but Pink Bandanda’s goal is to also create awareness about breast cancer.
“We are really trying to do a lot with awareness,” he said.
Once the teams get started playing volleyball at 9 a.m. Saturday, it promises to be non-stop action.
Stanislav was pleased that all the tournament slots were filled this year. The 256-team max was not reached last year.
He said Pink Bandana may have been a little laxer in recent years about promotion and just took for granted the tournament was “filling up in minutes.”
Some of the participants that took part every year during the first few years are also older now, meaning they may have families and other activities going on.
Pink Bandana’s founder said the organization stepped up its game this year with promotion and also reached out to a new audience.
There will be plenty of audience to watch the tournament and other activities. Camper spot requests keep increasing every year.
“We only have so many spots available so we just
have to do the best we can,” Stanislav said.
By the time everybody crams into Prague Saturday, attendance is expected to top 3,000, compared to the everyday population of about 300.
The day’s other activities include “The Momma Stanislav Award” presentation at 1 p.m. to honor special event supporters and a haircutting event will take place at 1:30 pm for individuals wishing to donate their hair to make a wig for a child with cancer.
For more information, visit www.pinkbandana.org.
