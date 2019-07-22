OMAHA – Each year, Aksarben pays homage to the dedicated and hard-working Nebraskan families who keep farm heritage strong and thriving.
These families have each met the incredible milestone of owning at least 40-acres of farmland within one family for 100 or 150, respectively. To put that into perspective, Nebraska has only existed as a state for 152 years. This year, three families are being recognized in Saunders County with Pioneer Farm awards (100 years).
Deborah L. Princ Machovec will be presented with the award for land first purchased by Anton J. Princ in 1919.
Bernard and Emily Sladky still own land purchased by Jakub and Karolina Sladky in 1916.
Marvin Brainard now has the title for land bought by Frederick Baltz in 1881.
These families will be presented an engraved plaque and gatepost marker during the Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo July 26.
