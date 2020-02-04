PRAGUE – A collision between a utility vehicle and a minivan resulted in one death Monday morning.
Chris TePoel, 61, of rural Prague, died at the scene after the utility vehicle (UTV) he was driving collided with a minivan.
The Saunders County Sheriff Office and the Prague Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident about two miles northeast of Prague at approximately 9:33 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff.
The preliminary investigation showed that an eastbound 2019 Polaris Ranger driven by TePoel failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road S and was struck by a northbound 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Laura L. Lancaster, 33, of rural Wahoo. TePoel was ejected and died at the scene. There were no other occupants in the UTV.
Lancaster and two small children in the Honda Odyssey were treated and released at the scene. Restraints were in use in the minivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.