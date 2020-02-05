CEDAR BLUFFS – Seven years ago Cedar Bluffs Public Schools saw the need to add a new curriculum.
This one is for the younger students, ages three and four.
High School Principal Ben Hansen said the main reasons they decided to add a preschool program was to bring students in from the surrounding area who had few early childhood options and also to jumpstart learning for local children to help prepare them for kindergarten.
“It started as a Montessori model and focused on collaborative play and self-directed hands on learning,” he said. “It started small and the first year there were was one teacher and about 10 kids.”
Today the program operates two classrooms with 20 students in each room for a total of 40 students and has two teachers and two para-educators.
“It has been full the past few years and there is generally a wait list people are put on. It is an all day and free program funded and operated by the district and follows the regular district calendar,” he said.
Hansen said they also provide morning and afternoon transportation for rural route students, as well as for students in the towns of Fremont and Wahoo.
“The preschool is separate from the main elementary building and has its own playground, but students come inside the main building daily for lunch and library and are included in all school assemblies,” Hansen said.
Today, Hansen said the program focuses on Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale and Teaching Strategies Gold.
These systems provide the rules and guidelines for staff to follow and track student growth and progress. Much of the focus today with these two entities revolves around teaching appropriate school behaviors and social and emotional awareness, Hansen said.
Any academic learning is an added bonus, but not the main focus of the program.
Because space is limited, Hansen said one of the main requirements is is to try and fill the 40 available spots with all 4 year olds before any 3 yearr olds,” he said.
“Every year we have a few 3 year olds, but there are mostly 4 year olds admitted. The other main requirement is that all kids must be fully potty trained,” he said.
Hansen said the district land mass is relatively small and a lot of the overall student enrollment comes from students living outside district boundaries.
“As a bonus, students enrolled in our preschool automatically have a reserved spot in our kindergarten. We have capacity limits set in our district for all grade levels due to student growth and the last two years our kindergarten has been at 44 students and our set capacity limit. Students in our preschool have benefited from having a reserved spot,” he said.
Darian Coffey is currently one of two teachers in the program. There is also a paraprofessional in each of the classrooms.
“This has been my third year teaching at Cedar Bluffs,” Coffey said. “Previously, I taught middle school math in Arizona, as well as worked at a couple daycares as a teacher.
Coffey said her favorite part about working with this age group is getting to shape their vision about what school is.
“We get to have fun most of the time doing activities related to the theme, but they also understand when it is time to get down to business and get some learning done,” she said. “They all come in with diverse abilities and it is really neat to see how much they change over the course of the school year.”
Hansen said Preschool Roundup will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Feb 28.
“If anyone is not currently signed up, but interested in possibly coming, they can contact the elementary office at 402-628-2080,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.