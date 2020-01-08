WAHOO – For those looking for options to achieve fitness goals, Wahoo Parks and Recreation has a great selection to choose from.
According to Superintendent Bob Schmidt, there are a variety of programs that include water aerobics, walking and a dance class.
“In January there is also three-versus-three women’s volleyball along with men’s basketball,” Schmidt said. “Thirty-plus ladies will be playing volleyball on a weekly basis Monday and Tuesday nights starting Jan 6. The men’s basketball is still accepting registrations with a start date yet to be determined.”
Schmidt said classes run continuously so those interested can join any time without the pressure of a sign up deadline.
“You simply purchase a fitness punch card,” he said. “It’s good for any fitness class we offer.”
Schmidt said each card contains 10 punches with no expiration date so those attending can come as often as they like.
Card price is $35 for Civic Center members and $50 for non-members plus tax. Payment options include paying the single class fee of $4 for members and $6 for non-members (plus tax) or taking advantage of the “Pay the Day” program.
Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr said it’s a simple membership promotion that was very successful last year.
“The day of the month you pay is the amount you pay,” Stuhr said. “Then your regular payment starts the next month. The sooner you start, the more you save.”
For more information go to www.wahooparksandrec.com.
