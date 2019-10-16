MEAD – The third-ranked Mead Raiders moved to 18-0 on the season with three more wins last week.
The Raiders had no problem with Boys Town on Oct. 8, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-13 and 25-10.
The Raider offense was clicking on all cylinders on the strength of fantastic play from sophomore setter Emily Quinn. Quinn handed out 30 set assists.
“Emily is someone who is constantly trying to get better for her team. She does a great job of keeping our hitters’ attempts balanced,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
Sophomore Bri Lemke led the Raiders offensively with 10 kills. She also added four ace serves and seven digs.
Senior Delaney Patocka had a nice all-around match for the Raiders, finishing with 17 digs, six kills and five ace serves.
Senior Abby Miller, junior Becca Halbmaier and sophomore Emily Oldenburg combined for 17 kills against the Cowboys.
The Raiders finished with 12 ace serves and only two errors.
Mead returned to the floor on Oct. 10 to welcome the Weeping Water Indians and Cedar Bluffs Wildcats to town for a triangular.
The Raiders started the night with a 25-13, 25-15 victory over Weeping Water.
The Raiders built a 15-2 lead in the first set and never looked back.
“I thought that we started the match with a lot of energy,” said Havelka.
Halbmaier led the way offensively with eight kills. Lemke came through with 11 more. Halbmaier also led the team in digs with 10.
Sophomore Demmy Patocka scored 11 points from behind the service line.
Quinn handed out 17 set assists against the Indians.
The Raiders were able to outlast the Wildcats in the second match in straight sets 25-18 and 25-17.
The Wildcats pushed the Raiders through the first half of each set, but Mead was able to make enough plays to earn the win.
“I thought that Cedar came out with a lot of fire and pushed us in the first set,” Havelka stated.
Lemke and Miller combined for 22 kills and hit .458 and .438 respectively.
Quinn handed out 30 set assists while expertly setting up her teammates at the net.
