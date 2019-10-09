MEAD – The third-ranked Mead volleyball team improved to 15-0 with wins over Yutan and Elmwood-Murdock last week.
The Raiders defeated the Chieftains in straight sets at home on Oct. 1 in the annual Saunders Medical Center Pink Out Match.
Mead won by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20.
The Raiders were able to control the opening set behind a strong serve, however the Raiders struggled with serve receive in sets one and two.
The Raiders led 19-11 in set three, but the Chieftains were able to pull within 21-19.
“I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” said
Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
A kill and two ace serves by senior Delaney Patocka allowed the Raiders to close out the match in straight sets.
The Raiders hit better than .300 against Yutan and were led at the net by sophomore Bri Lemke who hammered her way to 14 kills while hitting .379. She also added 11 digs.
Delaney Patocka senior Abby Miller and junior Becca Halbmaier added nine kills apiece against the Chieftains.
Sophomore Emily Quinn handed out 38 set assists.
Sophomore Demmy Patocka led the team with 21 digs defensively.
The Raiders returned to action on Oct. 3 when they welcomed conference foe Elmwood-Murdock town.
The Raiders breezed past Elmwood-Murdock in straight sets 25-14, 26-24 and 25-11.
The Raiders were able to take advantage of Knight mistakes in the first set and was able to win easily.
E-M cleaned up their play in the second set and pushed the undefeated Raiders.
Miller’s kill sealed the win in set two.
The Raiders led 19-4 in the third set and rolled to the 14-point win.
Miller and Lemke paced the Raider offense with seven kills apiece.
Lemke also finished the match with four blocks.
Delaney and Demmy Patocka led the Raider defense with 14 digs.
“This was a huge week for us and to come out undefeated still is icing on the cake,” said Havelka.
