MEAD – Mead Superintendent Dr. Dale Rawson will retire on June 30, bringing an end to a 45-year career in education.
Mead Public Schools’ superintendent is a native Nebraskan who spent his youth growing up in Adams, a small town 43 miles southwest of Nebraska’s State Capital.
Rawson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and entered the field of education as a mathematics, physics and English teacher at Dorchester High School.
Along the way Rawson taught in the Lincoln Public School system and served as principal at West Harrison High School in Mondamin, Iowa.
Rawson’s first superintendent opportunity came at Benkelman High School in 1982.
Prior to coming to Mead in the fall of 2009, Rawson served as superintendent at Belleville, Kan., Circle Unified School District near Wichita, Kan. and in Burlington, Kan.
He said he knew at a very young age that he wanted to enter into a “helping” profession. He credits his parents (both teachers) for his interest in becoming an educator.
Rawson remembers a time in fifth grade when he was a proud “row helper” serving other students, helping them advance academically.
That passion for helping students to learn remained with him as he began teaching.
“It was always very rewarding for me to see the light of understanding shine in a student’s eyes after they grasp a difficult concept,” Rawson stated.
After five years in the classroom and two as a principal, Rawson realized that his skill set was better adapted for planning and organizing the learning environment as a superintendent.
Rawson gained a better understanding of the role of a superintendent during his time as principal at West Harrison High School.
He also began to understand the very specific roles assigned to a principal and those of a superintendent.
“I have always jokingly been referred to as a ‘B cubed’ superintendent because I focus much of my attention on budget, buildings and buses and I think that is pretty accurate,” Rawson said.
While the superintendent is focused on the three B’s, the principal focuses on the instructional leadership of the school.
Rawson credits relationship building as one of the reasons for his success as an administrator.
Behind every strong relationship is an avenue of communication, Rawson quipped.
“It’s essential. Without it, you can have dissention at the top and that unease and insecurity quickly permeates throughout the entire school district,” Rawson said.
Rawson has spent the last 12 years building strong relationships among the teachers and students in Mead and among members of an ever-changing school board.
His calm demeanor and straight forward approach have led to a solid working relationship with the school board during his time in Mead.
Board members are apprised of issues and activities going on at the school through a weekly letter.
“No one likes being surprised with difficult questions that cannot be accurately answered without preparation and careful consideration,” Rawson stated.
In addition to helping create a mutually supportive leadership/teaching team where board members support the actions of staff, Rawson is proudest of the turnaround in enrollment in the district.
During his first year at Mead, 33 students “optioned” in to the school district.
The number has steadily grown in his 12 years and celebrated a high water mark in 2019-20 when 82 students came to Mead from neighboring districts.
“I credit that to the leadership of our principal P.J. Quinn and the collaborative efforts of the staff and Board of Education to make Mead a safe and friendly school,” said Rawson.
When asked how education has changed over the course of nearly five decades, Rawson quickly pointed to the advancement of technology and its role in shaping student’s lives.
He recalled the time in Dorchester when the school got its first photocopier. It was locked in an office and a teacher needed special permission to make a copy.
Rawson also remembers the time when the school acquired a machine that allowed the district to capture television programs and replay them at a later date. “Cutting edge” technology available only through the use of a VCR.
He also remembers the limited availability and accessibility of a word processor through two Apple IIe computers – for a school of 180 students.
Rawson has been witness to many of the technological advancements that have shaped and altered education, but none could have prepared him for the sweeping change that a virus has caused the entire education system in the United States.
Rawson, like everyone else, has been surprised by how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the fabric of life, not only in the school system, but in society in general.
Rawson could not have imagined that his last two months as an educator after a 45-year stint in education would be spent at home in the midst of a global pandemic.
“I’m proud of the rapidity with which the Mead teachers have attempted to adapt a school based instructional model into one that can be delivered online,” Rawson added.
Rawson was able to convey the sadness he is experiencing of not being able to say good bye to many of the people who have played such an important role in making Mead a wonderful place to live and work.
Rawson claims to have had the best job in the world for the past 45 years.
“Once you establish the rules and agree to support each other, you meet your ‘bosses’ once a month for about 90 minutes to make sure everyone knows what is happening. After that, they let you alone to operate the school within their governance boundaries which includes the creativity and dedication of the many teachers and support staff who provide for and care for the students in the district,” Rawson chimed. “What job could be better than that?”
