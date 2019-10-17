RAYMOND – The 10th annual Hustle run/walk and pancake feed is scheduled for Saturday, October 19. All monies raised from the run/walk and pancake feed are used to fund the RC Food Bank Backpack Program.
The RC Food Bank Back Pack Program, in conjunction with the Food Bank of Lincoln, seeks to help students and families who may be food insecure. A food-filled backpack is provided to the student and family over the weekend or during a school break. The Food Bank Backpack Program is a way to help these students, and their families, have food available on the weekends.
The RC Food Bank Backpack Program is entirely funded through generous donations, grants, and fundraising efforts at the local level. The Hustle run/walk and pancake feed is the only fundraiser the group conducts throughout the year.
The run/walk begins at the Oak Creek Trailhead in Valparaiso at 9 a.m. Please note that the run course for the 5K and 10K will be mostly gravel road this year due to erosion and subsequent closing of the trail. The one mile walk/run will use the trail.
Register at www.rcentral.org or www.active.com by searching for the “2019 Hustle”. Participants may register the day of the run/walk, but a t-shirt is not included.
The pancake feed will be held at the Valparaiso Rural Fire District building in Valparaiso from 9 to 11 a.m. The feed is open to the public. Awards and drawings for prizes for run/walk participants will take place at the pancake feed.
