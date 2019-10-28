VALPARAISO – Over 30 runners participated in the Hustle 5K/10K run/walk to help Raymond Central assist students and families fighting food insecurity.
The runners gathered at the Oak Creek Trailhead in Valparaiso on Saturday morning to raise money for the RC Food Bank Back Pack Program.
The event also featured a pancake feed held at the Valparaiso Rural Fire District building.
All monies raised from the event were used to fund the RC Food Bank Back Pack Program with help from the Food Bank of Lincoln.
The program provides a food-filled backpack to students and families over the weekend and during breaks when kids miss out on school provided meals.
The run is usually held on the actual Oak Creek Trail but was moved to gravel roads north of town due to the trail being shut down by heavy rain and erosion.
The change of venue did not seem to have an adverse effect on the runners’ attitudes.
Two different groups launched from the starting line, the 10K runners starting first followed by the 5K runners.
In the 5K division, Nathaniel Warenski won the men’s division and Amanda Boucher was the first female finisher.
In the 10K race, Caitlin Coulson was the overall and women’s division champ and Grady Hansen won the men’s race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.