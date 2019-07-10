WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds improved to 16-10 on the season with a 12-1 five inning win over Auburn at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on July 7.
The Reds bats were on fire all afternoon, accounting for 18 hits in just four innings.
The Reds scored in every inning and were led by a four-hit day from Colby Bliss. Bliss scored three times and drove in two runs.
Teammates Collin Morrissey and Tyler Blair also finished with three hits apiece against the overmatched Bulldogs.
Blair and Karson Hesser combined to drive in five runs.
Reds started Nick Oden worked all five innings for the home team and allowed five hits and one run while striking out three.
The Reds played Lincoln East on Monday night in Wahoo. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
The Reds cap the regular season with a tournament in Springfield starting July 12.
The Reds will begin play in the Area tournament on July 19 in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.