BENNINGTON – The Wahoo State Bank senior legion baseball team was still left looking for their for their first win of the season after dropping three contests and tying one on the diamond last week in league tournament play in Bennington.
The week started with a 14-3 five inning loss at the hands of the Blair Bears on June 23.
Blair scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Blair scored in every inning but the fourth against the Reds while Wahoo’s runs came in the second and third frames.
Later on Tuesday, the Reds and Elkhorn Mount Michael played to an 8-8 tie in league tournament play.
Wahoo State Bank led 8-5 until the Knights were able to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning before the game had to be called by the time limit.
Red shortstop Karson Hesser had a big game at the plate finishing with three hits and three RBI.
Aaron Ickler walked four times and Logan Brabec added three RBI against Mount Michael.
Tate Nelson and Brody Specht split time on the mound for the Reds.
On Wednesday, the Reds returned to the field for a game against the home-standing Bennington Badgers.
Bennington hammered out 13 hits and rolled to the 9-2 win.
The Reds were limited to just six hits. Jarrett Kmiecik reached base three times for the Reds.
After a short break, the Reds returned to the field for a game against Omaha Roncalli.
The Reds fell behind 4-0 after three innings before rallying for three runs in the top of the fourth inning to close to within one.
Two errors cost the Reds in a four run third inning for the Pride.
Wahoo State Bank got a great outing from Connor Grandgenett. He worked six innings, allowing just four runs and seven hits.
Jake Whitney drove in a pair of runs for the Reds.
The Reds played Ashland on June 29 at Sam Crawford Field. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
