RAYMOND – On Oct. 9 the Raymond Central FFA Chapter attended the area land judging contest in Weeping Water. Contestants judged four sites and received ribbons based on their placing accuracy through various categories.
Chapter members Mallory Hughes, Ellie Hula, Blake Stanley and Aleyna Cuttlers earned first overall team while Joey White, Rachel Bos, Cece Sterns and Austin Anderson placed as fourth overall team.
Many individuals also scored in the top 10 including Madison Parham, 10th individual; Aleyna Cuttlers seventh individual; Ellie Hula, fifth individual and Mallory Hughes, first individual. The chapter’s advisor Whitney Lehn placed first overall for the adult division. Members placing in the top ten are state contest bound.
Purple ribbons were given to Mallory Hughes, Ellie Hula, Aleyna Cuttlers and Madison Parham.
Blue ribbons were given to Janelle Santos, Austin Anderson, Joey White and Ra-
chel Bos.
Red ribbons were given to Heather Lange, Blake Stanley and Cece Sterns.
