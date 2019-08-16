WAHOO – The registration deadline is just days away for the 2019 Wahoo High School All Class Reunion.
The RSVPs are due Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The event, being hosted by the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation, is Sept. 21 at Starlite Event Center west of Wahoo. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m., the silent auction opens at 5 p.m. and a roast beef dinner catered by Hake Catering begins at 6 p.m. Ticket price is $25.
Wahoo Public Schools Foundation Vice President Kate DeCoste said save the date cards and invitations were sent out to many alumni.
But, she said she knows there are many Warrior alums who did not get notice in the mail.
The problem is that there have been several databases started over the years and now the challenge is collecting all of that information and putting into one accessible document.
“I have a database that I have been slowly working on,” DeCoste said. “There are three or four different sheets I am compiling into one.”
The Foundation committee working on the All Class Reunion is hoping to spread the word and have others help spread the word about the upcoming event.
“So, please let your classmates know,” DeCoste said.
She said the committee is asking for early registration so that graduating classes can be seated together and that takes a little time to arrange.
But the reunion is not just for graduates.
Anyone who attended Wahoo High School, taught at Wahoo High School or just supports Wahoo High School is welcome to attend.
All Class Reunions are held every three years. The last All Class Reunion in 2016 was the first one planned by the Foundation.
DeCoste said several had been held before that, but those were planned by graduating classes. It takes time and effort to put the event together and the Foundation agreed in 2016 to take over the organization of it every three years.
This year, the Foundation is again using the All Class Reunion as a fundraiser for its activities.
DeCoste said any proceeds will be used for to support students and teachers. The Foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors and also awards Innovation Education grants to teachers.
For more information visit Wahoo Public Schools Foundation on Facebook, or go to www.wahoopublicschoolsfoundation.org.
Tickets for the Sept. 21 evening at Starlite Event Center must be purchased in advance. That afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., tours of the school will be lead every 15 minutes by the Wahoo High School National Honor Society.
