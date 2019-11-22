ELKHORN – Reichmuth Funeral Home has been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Award.
Only 160 firms from around the world received this prestigious recognition, placing Reichmuth Funeral Home among an elite group of funeral service providers.
Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.
To earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.
“Reichmuth Funeral Home’s voluntary participation in the Pursuit of Excellence Award program reflects a steadfast dedication
to exceed the expectations of those they serve,” said NFDA Chief Executive Officer Christine Pepper, CAE. “This prestigious recognition assures families of the high-quality, compassionate service they will receive the moment they walk through the funeral home’s front door.”
Owner Jon Reichmuth said they are honored to receive this award for the sixth year in a row and are the only funeral home in the state of Nebraska to be recognized.
“It is our goal to continue to honor people’s lives with dignity, while looking for new and creative ways to share the unique facets of their lives,” he said.
