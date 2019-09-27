PRAGUE – A lot of ATVs and UTVs once again made a journey through the Bohemian Alps Saturday.
About 300 people on 172 machines traveled 63 miles through western Saunders and eastern Butler counties for the Alps Angels ride. Both the start point and the end point for the poker ride/fundraiser were in Prague.
Alps Angels Member Christopher Lidgett said the number of participants keeps growing with each ride. The group also held a ride in the spring and its very first ride was last September.
“To get 300 people is amazing,” he said.
Lidgett said there were similar rides in several neighboring states, so to have record numbers show up for the ride in Prague Saturday was almost unbelievable.
“This is so awesome to get this kind of support,” he said.
The support shown Saturday was not just for the opportunity to get out on the open road for an afternoon. As with the previous Alps Angels’ rides, this was also being done as a fundraiser.
This ride was for Kristin Christensen and to bring awareness to organ donation.
Christensen is a fourth grade teacher for Lincoln Public Schools and received a liver transplant on Sept. 6.
Before a ride, Alps Angels takes nominations for beneficiaries. Lidgett said a woman who has taken part in the previous rides and knew the Christensen family nominated her.
“This is so special we can do this for them,” he said. “She is recovering and her goal now is raising awareness for organ donation.”
Christensen has been dismissed from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but remains nearby in a hotel room as she continues her recovery. She is receiving regular visits from nurses and must take multiple medications multiple times a day.
She and her husband, “Bump” Christensen have two daughters.
She was not able to attend Saturday’s ride, but in a message sent to Lidgett said she was looking forward to participating in future ones. Her message also included that she very appreciative for the support shown by Alps Angels and all of the day’s participants.
That was a sentiment echoed by Bump Christensen, who was on hand Saturday to talk during the drivers’ meeting.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.
He added there really were no words to express how grateful his family was for the support.
Information about organ donation was made available to the participants on Saturday.
The 305 people taking part Saturday made a free will donation to do so. There was also a raffle. On Sunday, Lidgett reported that over $3,000 was raised.
Lidgett said Alps Angels wants to continue to show community support with its rides. Another ride will be planned for the spring and a new beneficiary will be found for the funds raised.
The past rides have benefited the Prague Park Improvement Fund and Carson’s Journey with Spina Bifada.
Alps Angels also hosted an ATV and UTV sled pull during Prague’s annual Beer Barrel Days in August.
“It’s kept us plenty busy this year,” Lidgett added.
