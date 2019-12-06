WAHOO – Rivalry Apparel took over Gottschalk Athletics October 2018. The location at 745 North Chestnut was leased until the end of October 2019.
Owner Katie Harmon said the new location at 535 North Linden will be game day apparel and accessories retail space for local fans of all ages.
“Rivalry Apparel Headquarters will continue to offer custom apparel and accessories with its screen printing and embroidery services,” Harmon said.
According to Harmon, the new downtown location offers expanded space for retail and production.
“It also will be a good location for those running errands to quickly stop by and pick up online orders or buy apparel for the game that day,” she said. “I am excited to offer school apparel and accessories for both of Wahoo’s great school systems as well as other game day outfit essentials in the retail space.”
Harmon said a percentage of retail sales goes back to support the Bishop Neumann High School Booster Club, Wahoo High School Booster Club and Wahoo Elementary PTO.
“My experience with school apparel comes from overseeing a student-run, student-produced school spirit store with my colleagues for the past 11 years as a business teacher and DECA advisor at Westside High School,” she said. “I love school pride and how it brings communities together. And I love the collaboration with teams and organizations to make visions a reality.”
Rivalry Apparel Headquarters will be open for business the weekend before Christmas. Hours will be Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5.p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
Harmon is grateful for the community support she continues to receive.
“A big thank you to the community for their patience and understanding during the transition between locations this past month,” she said. “I look forward to seeing and meeting everyone at the new downtown shop soon.”
