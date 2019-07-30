WAHOO – The 65th Annual Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo hit the trifecta.
“We had good crowds, good weather and no injuries,” Wahoo Saddle Club President Kirk Landgren said. “Overall, everything went real well.”
Overall, the crowd on hand to watch the three nights of rodeo was bigger than last year, especially after a temperature cool down on Thursday.
“Thursday was up about 200,” Landgren reported. “Friday and Saturday seemed about even.”
The annual event put on by the Saddle Club at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo brought in cowboys and cowgirls from 20 states.
“We had 54 barrel racers that showed up. So, that helped because people like the barrel racers,” he added.
Another fan favorite is bull riding and Landgren was hoping a few more bull riders would have shown up for the final night’s performance on Saturday.
But, Oklahoma bull rider Chauk Dees scored an 89 atop Chicken and Biscuits Friday night. Landgren said that may have kept a few cowboys away who were registered for Saturday because they figured they could not beat that score.
Still, the crowd got a good show at the end of Saturday’s performance as two bronc riders got their re-rides then.
“I don’t think a lot of people minded too much,” he said.
Landgren complimented the stock provided by Pro Championship Rodeo. He said the broncs and bulls were outstanding and of the caliber found at championship rodeos.
“The cowboys will tell you that too,” he said.
It was a Nebraska cowboy that again claimed the all-round title. Kyle Whitaker of Chambers took home the belt buckle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.