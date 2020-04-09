OMAHA – Many outstanding students are being recognized in their communities through an established Young Achievers program. This program, sponsored by the Eastern Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Council on Young Achievers is in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership. The Young Achiever program recognizes fifth grade students who maintain a high scholastic average and have demonstrated leadership abilities.
A winner from each participating Omaha-Council Bluffs Area elementary school has been named to the Young Achievers program for the 2019-2020 school year. The program recognizes fifth graders who serve as positive role models for their peers, demonstrate exceptional achievement in a variety of areas, exhibit good citizenship in their schools and communities, and maintain satisfactory records of school attendance and scholastic achievement.
Owen Sanderson, a student at St. Wenceslaus Elementary in Wahoo, was selected. He is the son of Brian and Brenda Sanderson.
The Young Achievers program promotes positive role model behavior and the students qualified by being a good student scholastically (A/B) in their class for which they chosen by their peers or an adult leader in school, religious or community sponsored organizations. Additionally, one student from each school will be named the top outstanding “Young Achiever” from their school during the 2019-2020 school year.
Each winner receives a Young Achievers medallion and certificate. Students were nominated by their principal, guidance counselor, teacher or an adult leader. The Eastern Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Young Achievers Program sponsors the “Young Achievers” in cooperation with the International Leadership Network (ILN) a non-profit, charitable, 501 (c) (3) organization. Arnold Clark Photography in Omaha, also a sponsor, photographed each student nominated and will be featured on a banner, which will be displayed in the students’ school. This is the programs 28th year in area communities.
