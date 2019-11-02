#2 Wahoo 56, #15 Boys Town 0
- Warriors put it in cruise control after building a 49-0 halftime advantage against the Cowboys. Senior running back Trevin Luben scores three touchdowns. senior quarterback Thomas Waido passes for two more and the Wahoo defense pitches its fifth shutout of the season. The Warriors will remain at home next week to play host to the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks. Scotus advanced with a 48-28 home win over Bishop Neumann on Friday night.
#7 Columbus Scotus 48, #10 Bishop Neumann 28
- Shamrocks build 35-6 lead in third quarter before hanging on for 20-point win over Cavaliers. Senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil passed for a pair of scores and rushed for another for the Cavaliers who finished the season with a record of 6-4.
#3 Ashland-Greenwood 53, Cozad 14
- Bluejays remain undefeated with blowout home victory over Haymakers. Senior Bryce Kitrell rushed for two scores and returned a pair of punts for touchdowns while senior quarterback Hunter Washburn passed for two scores and added one more on the ground. The Bluejays will play Wayne on the road next week after the Blue Devils were able to record a 28-21 upset win over Kearney Catholic last night in Kearney.
Other Area Playoff Scores
#1 Sutton 46, #16 Yutan 7
#3 Elmwood-Murdock 74, #14 East Butler 16
#7 Hartington-Newcastle 75, #10 Mead 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.