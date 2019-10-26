- Wahoo 49, Columbus Scotus 0
Top-ranked Warriors finish regular season with a perfect 9-0 record. Warriors will enter the Class C-1 playoffs as the number two-seed and will play Boys Town at Wahoo High School on Nov. 1. The Cowboys will take a four-game winning streak and a 6-3 record into the game with the Warriors.
- Wayne 14, Bishop Neumann 10
Eighth-ranked Cavaliers fall to Devils on Friday night at Wayne Reeves Field. Wayne scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to earn the victory. The loss put the Cavaliers on the road for the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs. Neumann will travel to Columbus to take on Columbus Scotus Nov. 1. The 7-2 Shamrocks already own a 34-33 victory over the Cavaliers this season.
- Ashland-Greenwood 41, Lincoln Lutheran 19
Fourth-ranked AGHS caps perfect regular season with 22-point road win over Lincoln Lutheran Friday night. The Jays enter the postseason as the third-seed in Class C-1 and will host 5-4 Cozad at Memorial Field in Ashland on Nov. 1.
- Yutan 49, Louisville 14
Chieftains secure final playoff berth in Class C-2 with 35-point road win over Louisville on Friday night. 5-4 Chieftains enter the playoffs as the 16-seed and will play top seed Sutton on the road on Friday, Nov. 1. The Mustangs will take an 8-1 record into the game with their only loss coming at the hands of Class C-1 Kearney Catholic.
- East Butler 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Tigers improve to 4-4 in the season with a 42-point home win on Thursday night over the Raiders. The Tigers enter the Class D-1 playoffs as the 13-seed and will play 4-seed Elmwood-Murdock on the road on Oct. 31. The Knights will take a 7-1 record into Thursday night's game with the Tigers.
- Mead 64, Cedar Bluffs 12
Raiders earn a playoff berth in Class D-2 with convincing road win over the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats on Friday night. The 5-3 Raiders will enter the playoffs as a 10-seed and will play on the road against 7-seed Hartington-Newcastle on Oct 31. H-N will take a 5-3 record into the game with the Raiders.
