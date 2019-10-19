Bishop Neumann 35, Raymond Central 12
- The eighth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers got back in the win column on Friday night with a 35-12 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs at Wayne Reeves Field. Senior running back David Lilly scored all five touchdowns for Neumann, scoring on runs of 51, 47, 39, 49 and 43 yards while leading the Cavaliers offense. The Mustang scoring plays came in the fourth quarter, one on a 45-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier and the other on the final snap of the game when Kreikemeier improvised and eventually connected with freshman receiver Rylan Stover on a 28-yard scoring pass, making the final margin 23 points. The win improved the Cavalier record to 6-2 while Raymond Central fell to 2-6. Neumann will finish the regular season with a 7 p.m. kickoff at home next Friday against 6-2 Wayne. The Mustangs will close out the regular season with a contest at home against 3-5 Columbus Lakeview.
Other area scores:
Waverly 29, Plattsmouth 7
Ashland-Greenwood 53, Nebraska City 13
Wahoo 69, Columbus Lakeview 14
Oakland-Craig 66, Yutan 7
Osceola-High Plains 57, East Butler 22
Cedar Bluffs 62, Omaha Christian Academy 19
Clarkson-Leigh 44, Mead 8
