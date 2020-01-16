WAHOO – Saunders County is poised for growth, according to an economic development consultant with the Nebraska Public Power District.
Rick Nelsen, senior economic development consultant for NPPD, told the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation so during the group’s meeting on Jan. 8.
Employment growth has increased 14 percent in the last decade in Saunders County, Nelsen told the room full of local business owners, government heads and organization leaders attending the meeting.
NPPD studied data including wages, employment trends, labor force, resident and work flow patterns, demographics, retail sales and household income for Saunders County and its communities. Nelsen compared the information to other areas of the state.
For example, in labor force and employment, the county is outpacing the rest of Nebraska in non-farm jobs, increasing 14 percent from 2008 to 2018.
“That’s something very positive to look at and keep in mind,” Nelsen said.
The number of people available to work in the county remained steady over the past decade, also in contrast to the rest of the state’s non-urban areas, Nelsen said.
“Those numbers look better than a lot of our rural counties do,” he added.
Looking specifically at Wahoo, 41 percent of the population works in the city, while 68 percent commute to other places for employment.
This can impact retail sales in Wahoo, Nelsen said, as the residents who work outside of the city may do their shopping before heading home.
Of the 2,029 principal jobs located in Wahoo, 62 percent are held by people living in the county.
“Wahoo is an employment center for Saunders County,” Nelsen said.
Census figures show Wahoo’s population has stayed relatively stable for the last 10 years, increasing by just a handful of residents from 2010 to 2018. Ashland, on the other hand, is growing faster than the county seat, Nelsen said. The annual average increase from 2010 to 2018 was 0.7 percent in Ashland, compared to 0.3 percent for the county as a whole.
The fastest growing population center was Yutan, which rose 1.1 percent a year in the past decade and 2.1 percent from 1970 to 2010, the data showed.
The median age in Saunders County is 41 years, while Wahoo’s median age is 35.3 years. Nelsen said that is not normal in Nebraska.
“We usually don’t see numbers that low unless it’s a community that has a college in it,” he said.
Like every rural county in the state, there is a decline in 20 to 34 year-olds in Wahoo as people in that age group go off to college and often don’t come back to their hometown, Nelsen said.
The median household income in Saunders County is $64,000, well above the state average of $56,675, Nelsen said. However, in Wahoo the number is below the state average at $54,000.
These factors and others can be used to spur economic development in Wahoo and Saunders County, Nelsen said. He defined economic development as attracting economic investment and economic growth by enhancing jobs diversifying the economic base.
Economic development has changed over the last 30 years, Nelsen advised the group. Originally based on developing industry, retaining and expanding businesses, entrepreneurship, workforce development, housing, tourism, leadership development and community development, the model is now based on three “legs.” They are business development, talent development and placemaking, which is the new word for “quality of life,”
Nelsen said.
“It’s not just jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said.
However, there is not a “cookie cutter” approach to economic development, Nelsen said.
“Every community is going to define economic development differently,” he said.
