WAHOO – The vehicles were lined up starting at 5 a.m., waiting to dump up to 40 tires at the Saunders County Fairgrounds on Friday, and the line continued for several hours.
“The line on First Street was backed up past Broadway to the west,” said Steve Mika, head of the County Roads Department.
The Saunders County Roads Department organized the tire disposal event, using grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Fund.
Mika said the tire disposal event usually draws quite a crowd.
“That’s nothing new,” he said.
The tire disposal is now held about every three years, Mika said. In the past, it was an annual event, but grant funding has decreased, so the county’s application is approved usually every third year now, he added.
The county roads crew could gather up to 150 tons of passenger and truck tires from Saunders County residents, per the grant. Mika said they did not allow tractor tires to be collected because they took up too much tonnage.
Mika said he didn’t think they were going to go over that total, but wouldn’t know until the tires are picked up and weighed at the landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.