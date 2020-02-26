WAHOO – Jan Schliefert’s tireless efforts to organize Christmas on the Prairie for the last decade have earned her high praise.
Schliefert was presented the 2019 Heritage Hero Award at the Feb. 18 Saunders County Nebraska Genealogical Seekers meeting at the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo.
The award is presented to volunteers of cultural organizations across the state.
A total of 48 awards were given to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated dedication to preserving and sharing the history of their region.
Schliefert is a lifetime and past board member of the local museum. For the past decade she has been the chair of the Christmas on the Prairie committee.
She was presented the award by Cherrie Beam-Callaway of Fremont who is a History Nebraska trustee.
“It’s been fun as there are so many deserving volunteers across the state,” Beam-Callaway said. “It’s been wonderful to read all the different things that people are doing to keep history alive. “
Beam-Callaway said without people volunteering to work at museums and historical places or creating educational programs, history would not be as well known.
“This is an award that I spent a year creating along with board member Lance Bristol from Broken Bow,” she said. “We felt that often times people that give money as donors are the ones that receive the most recognition when the people that are actually doing the work deserve more.”
Schliefert said prior to the meeting she knew there was a special guest coming but never expected to be a part of the surprise.
“I never expected this, It was so awesome. I was completely shocked,” she said.
Beam-Callaway said she’s glad that they are able to honor these individuals and to let them know that their hard work is appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.
“Jan Schliefert is an incredible person that has given her time and talent for the betterment of Wahoo and the museum,” she said. “Everyone that attends the events and programs she works so hard on has had their life enriched. She deserves this award.”
Along with her passion for volunteering, Schliefert is an avid quilter, baker and shares her talents with people of all ages. She assists with Kids Summer Institute a program which provides educational and fun programs and events for elementary age students.
She is also a board member of the Saunders County Genealogical Seekers and has presented programs for this group that has featured talents of Wahoo ancestors that have helped educate the public on the history of the past.
Schliefert said she loves all of the programs she’s involved in, but her heart is where the kids are.
‘I’m a people person and I love sharing my knowledge,” she said. “I wish we could get more kids involved. If you get the kids interested it often brings in the parents which is a win-win.”
