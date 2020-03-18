WAHOO – In 1957, Don Veskrna started selling Pfister seed corn. He became fascinated with the colorful logos used in advertisements by his company and other seed companies.
“From then on I’ve been collecting logos,” he said.
Veskrna is now sharing his passion for seed logos with the community. He recently donated his collection of 400-plus logos to the Saunders County Museum.
He carefully cut logos out of magazines, seed product guides and other agricultural publications. At first, he would keep them in a big envelope.
“Pretty soon the envelope was full and I couldn’t do that anymore,” he said.
He started pasting the logos onto sheets of white copy paper. He carefully lined them up and categorized them. Eventually, he began to frame the sheets of paper.
Veskrna also saved patches that were generally on hats handed out by seed companies. While most farmers wore the hats they received, he didn’t. Instead, he carefully removed the logos with a small knife, discarding the hat and keeping what he considered to be the most valuable part.
“Some I wore right away and most I didn’t,” he said.
He traded hats with neighbors to get sought-after brands. Friends picked up hats for him when they could.
The former farmer began selling seed after a neighbor who was in the business retired. Pfister was a company out of Fremont. Over the years, Pfister was bought out by Cargill, who was later purchased by Microgen. He compiled a list, sort of like a family tree, of all of the seed company purchases and can recite them by memory in an instant.
“I would say maybe 10 percent of companies are still existing,” he said. “The rest of them are defunct.”
Most of the logos Veskrna collected came from companies located in the Midwest. About 90 percent of his collection are logos for seed corn, but a few logos represent soybeans.
“I always said I was a seed corn company nut,” he said.
Looking at the collection of logos makes Veskrna remember his days as a salesman. He made sales calls at night to about 40 customers in the Prague, Malmo and Wahoo areas.
“All of my customers have become my friends, not too many enemies,” he said with a smile.
He used Pfister seed on his farm, located between Malmo and Prague. Today, sons Mike and Larry work the farm. They wanted their father to keep the logo collection, but he wanted it to be displayed at the museum for everyone to appreciate.
“This is the place where people can come and see it,” he said.
The collection is housed in 12 framed displays that are hung in the museum’s community room. He sought the help of local printer Gerry Tyler of First Edition Printing in Wahoo to reduce the logos so they are all about the same size. His late wife, Norma, also helped assemble the display.
Veskrna entered his display in the Saunders County Fair in the open class division. He was gigged because the frames were not uniform. His frugality was his downfall. He had used frames had had at home, or bought used ones at the Senior Center Thrift Shop rather than buy new.
“I only got a red on it,” he said with a tinge of disappointment.
No matter what color the ribbon, the display is a unique addition to the museum that will have a special place in the hearts of many local residents like Veskrna.
“Old farmers will enjoy this,” he said.
