Cedar Bluffs
Three Rivers Health Department will be at the Community Coffee Bar for the annual flu clinic between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The Cedar Bluffs Senior Center Community Coffee Bar is open every Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Everyone is served, regardless of age. A roll and a bottomless cup of coffee are served.
The Senior Diner is open three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a reservation, call 402-628-8101 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on open days for the following open day. Anyone of any age is served at the diner. Lunch is served at noon and take-out meals may be picked up after 11:15 a.m.
Hot Menu
Friday, Sept. 13: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, romaine blend salad, italian blend vegetables, whole grain breadstick, cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Monday, Sept. 16: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, diced beets, heavy hearth roll, chocolate chip cookie, and milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato, peas, whole grain dinner roll, vanilla pudding and milk.
Friday, Sept. 20: Cod loin in Manhattan red sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, brussels sprouts, rye bread, frosted brownie and milk.
Deli Menu
Friday, Sept. 13: Ranch chicken salad on kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Monday, Sept. 16: Tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, chocolate chip cookie and milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Roast beef chef salad (roast beef, diced egg, american cheese and grape tomatoes over romaine lettuce blend), crackers, grape juice, vanilla pudding and milk.
Friday, Sept. 20: Sliced turkey and American cheese on hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three bean salad, frosted brownie and milk.
Wahoo
On Sept. 2, the Senior Center was closed for Labor Day.
On Tuesday and Thursday mornings there is Tai Chi. Bingo was played on Tuesday afternoon. Winners were Karen Swanson, Helen Douglas, Ima Jean Alley and Margaret Schiffern. Sherryll White announced the winning numbers.
On Wednesday, tarocks was played in the morning and in the afternoon Liverpool rummy was played. First place was Ima Jack Dau and second place was Sarah Kruse.
On Thursday, pinochle was played. Coming in first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was Kathee Larson and third place was Diana Wylie.
On Friday, there were open cards. In pitch, coming in first place was Sarah Kruse and second place was Ilene Divis. In the pinochle game, coming in first place was Tom Hagemann and second place was Dave Konecky.
Saunders Medical Center provides meals for the Senior Center Meal Program at $4 per meal. Please call the Senior Center the day before to order a meal. Delivery is also available. Call the Senior Center for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Activities
Monday, Sept. 16: 1 p.m., 10 point pitch.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: 9 a.m., tarocks; 9 a.m., art class; 1 p.m., bridge tournament; 1 p.m., Liverpool rummy.
Thursday, Sept. 19: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., pinochle.
Friday, Sept. 20: 1 p.m., birthday party with Dean Hanson.
The Busy Wheels vehicle’s normal operating days are Monday through Thursday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Please call before 9 a.m. to make an appointment for a ride. The Busy Wheels vehicle must be in the garage by 4 p.m., so please schedule return trips early enough to get home by 3:45 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.
The Senior Center has an exercise room that is free to anyone 55 years and older. The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.
If interested in volunteering, please call or stop in at the Senior Center.
