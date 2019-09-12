WAHOO – A pair of allegedly impaired drivers traveling from Blair to Ashland totaled their vehicles in a collision last weekend in Saunders County.
According to the report filed by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday Dillan Beaumont of Tekamah was driving on County Road 10, 5.5 miles south of Mead, in a 1994 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup owned by John Clark, also of Tekamah. Beaumont was following a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Hayley Herzog of Ashland. The report states that the two drivers were coming home from a party.
As the vehicles approached the intersection of Highway 66, Beaumont’s vehicle collided at a high rate of speed with Herzog’s vehicle, hitting the rear end of the Hyundai, which was propelled into the southwest ditch and traveled through two barbed wire fences before coming to rest.
Beaumont’s Dodge continued through the intersection and collided with metal fencing owned by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before rolling onto its side and coming to a stop.
Both drivers were suspected of driving under the influence. Beaumont was arrested and had a blood alcohol content of 0.12. Herzog was transported to an Omaha hospital by Mead Rescue.
On Sept. 4, a parked car was hit by another car while waiting for students at a Cedar Bluffs school.
According to the report, Brittany H. Hansen of Cedar Bluffs was parked in a 2016 Ford Explorer in the 100 block of East Main Street, waiting for children as school was getting out.
Annemarie Holyoak, also of Cedar Bluffs, was pulling into a parking spot next to Hansen in a 2006 Dodge Ram owned by Allen Holyoak of Cedar Bluffs, when she impacted the rear of Hansen’s vehicle.
Gary Wirka of Prague was driving his 2015 Ford F250 westbound on Highway 109 about five miles east of Cedar Bluffs on Aug. 31 when a deer entered the roadway and struck his vehicle.
On Aug. 30, Gannon T. Oliverus of Valparaiso was driving a vehicle owned by Gregory A. Oliverus, also of Valparaiso, when a deer struck the 2014 Jeep.
Oliverus was on Highway 109, one mile east of Cedar Bluffs near County Road 15 when the collision occurred. Damage in the amount of $6,000 was reported to the vehicle.
A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 77 at the Highway 92 intersection one-half mile west of Wahoo on Aug. 30.
According to the accident report, Melody M. Fredenburg of Fremont was southbound on Highway 77 in a 2014 Subaru when a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Mary L. Shald of Norfolk turned southbound onto Highway 77 from Highway 92 and collided with Fredenburg’s vehicle.
Fredenburg’s Subaru suffered $4,000 in damage, while Shald’s Ford had no damage, according to the report. The Wahoo Rescue Squad responded to the accident, but the drivers refused transport to an area hospital.
