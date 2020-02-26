WAHOO – As the deadline passed last week for incumbents to file for the Primary Election, a few surprises were revealed.
Ed Rastovski, the office holder in District 6 for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, has opted not to run for re-election as indicated by the fact that he did not file for candidacy before the Feb. 18 deadline for incumbents. Tom Hrdlicka, a member of the Wahoo Board of Education, filed for election in District 6 in December.
In District 2, current office holder Doris Karloff of rural Yutan is the lone candidate as of Feb. 23. Incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs and challenger Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan are on the ballot for District 4.
Two current members of the Wahoo City Council are also not seeking to regain their seats. Mike Lawver is not running in Ward I, but has filed as a candidate for the Wahoo Airport Authority. Ward II City Council Member Gregory Kavan is also not running for re-election. In Ward III, incumbent Patrick Nagle filed for candidacy in January.
In the Ashland City Council races, newly-appointed Council Member Chuck Niemeyer has filed for re-election in Ward 1. Niemeyer was selected for the council on Feb. 6 to replace Paul Gossin, who resigned his seat for job-related reasons. In Ward 2, incumbent Mathew Meyer has filed for re-election.
Yutan’s incumbent for the West Ward, Johanna Peterson, filed for re-election on Feb. 13. In the East Ward, incumbent Jim McLaughlin did not file.
In the Yutan Board of Education races, only one of three incumbents has filed for re-election. Jamie Long filed on Feb. 14. Incumbents Joe Vandenack and Andy Frye are not seeking re-election.
Similarly, only one of three incumbents in the Wahoo Board of Education is seeking another term. Mike Hancock filed his candidacy on Feb. 18. Incumbents Al Grandgenett and Hrdlicka did not file. Challenger Alex Shada has thrown his hat in the ring, filing on Feb. 20.
Two of three incumbents filed for re-election in the Mead School Board race. They are Kevin Hough and Stephanie Langemeier. Richard Kuhr has not filed.
All three of the current Cedar Bluffs Board of Education members have filed for the primary election. They are Garlyn Grossie, Wesley Giehler and Shannon Lubker.
Two of the three incumbents in the Raymond Central Board of Education Race recently indicated interest in seeking another term. In Ward 1, incumbent Brad Breitkreutz of Raymond filed on Feb. 10 and Matt Blanchard of Ceresco filed in Ward 5 on Feb. 14. Incumbent Scott Black did not file for re-election in Ward 3.
All three incumbents in the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education have filed for re-election. Eric Beranek filed in late January, followed by Suzanne Sapp and David Nygren.
The candidates are filling in the Lower Platte North Board of Directors ballot spots. In Subdistrict 1, Kelly Thompson of Fremont has filed. Bill Saeger, also of Fremont, is running in Subdistrict 2. No one has filed in Subdistrict 3. In Subdistrict 4, Matt Bailey of Schuyler is on the ticket. There are two candidates in Subdistrict 5. They are John Hannah and David Lawrence, both of Columbus. Robert Hilger of David City has filed in Subdistrict 6.
Weston resident Ryan Sabatka is on the ballot for Subdistrict 7, while Alexander Kavan is running in Subdistrict 8. The only other contested race at this point is in Subdistrict 7, where Robert Meduna of Wahoo is running against Nicholas Oviatt of Yutan.
In the Lower Platte South Natural Resources Board of Directors race, Don Jacobsen of Lincoln has filed in Subdistrict 1, Sarah Wilson of Waverly in Subdistrict 2 and Mike DeKalb of Lincoln in Subdistrict 3.
