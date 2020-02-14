WAHOO – The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office held its 2019 Awards Dinner on Feb. 1, at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo.
Vicki Grandgenett was named Employee of the Year and Margaret Bruner was named Manager of the Year. Tracy Lihs was named Rookie of the Year.
Lifesaver Awards were presented to Taylor Bohac, Tim Hannan, Eric Hummel, Tom Janecek and Joe Smaus.
Years of service recognition was also given. Adrian Bartek received an award for 20 years; Jerry Carlson and Kyle Coughlin each for 15 years; Jon Lee, Joe Smaus, Shannon Sydik, Nancy Vasa, and Dwaine Vasicek each for 10 years; and Greg Kallhoff, Jay Morrow, Jennifer Muhlbach and Cindy Redlinger each for five years.
Tara Burkey, Eric Hummel, Chris Lichtenberg and Mike Svoboda were also recognized for Outstanding Attendance in 2019.
Mike Eden of First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Ceresco sponsored the awards dinner.
