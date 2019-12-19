WAHOO – The holidays are typically the time of year for parties. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wants to remind you to either drive sober or get pulled over.
The SCSO will be conducting extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the holiday season, both aimed at stopping impaired drivers before they hurt themselves or someone else. The extra enforcement is also meant to encourage motorists to have a plan in place if they do intend to drink.
Kevin Stukenholtz, Saunders County Sheriff, said the extra patrols are made possible through a grant they received from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
“When law enforcement works with Highway Safety to provide additional enforcement we hope this encourages all motorists to make good decisions about drinking and driving,” Stukenholtz said.
Stukenholtz provided tips to help local citizens stay safe this holiday season. Have a designated driver, or call a cab or rideshare like Uber or Lyft.
If you’re hosting a gathering at home, encourage guests to stay with you if they’ve had too many. Don’t overserve. Don’t overindulge.
Speak up and don’t let someone drive drunk. Offer to call them a ride and remind them that the SCSO is patrolling.
During the checkpoints, drivers will be asked to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Drivers will also be screened for impaired driving.
Stukenholtz said making arrangements for a designated driver not only prevents you from beginning the new year without a driver’s license, it may prevent a fatality accident.
“Help us in making all our travel this season safer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.