WAHOO – The Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees continue to mull the options for recently acquired property on the northeast side of Wahoo.
SMC Chief Executive Officer Tyler Toline reported that the Lake Wanahoo Clinic was again a discussion item at the board’s Aug. 27 meeting.
SMC was approached earlier this year by Methodist Fremont Health to purchase the building and associated lots in the Airpark subdivision. The $1.1 million agreement reached has put SMC in the driver’s seat at to what the property should be used for, but no decision has been made yet.
Toline said board and administration is still looking at the numbers to see if something like urgent care could be supported there.
No options have been taken off the table. He said that includes the option of SMC selling the property.
“We’ve had several people say they would be willing to purchase,” Toline said.
Toline said he also gave a report to the board about a recent community survey.
There are two community wants that continue to be noted.
The first of those are programs and services that focus on wellness.
He said the community is
asking for programs that will be of benefit before they get sick.
The other want discovered during the survey was more senior housing or assisted living options.
Toline said this second area is a tough one, because it is a high cost, low reimbursement service.
Both “wants” as well as other results in the survey will continue to be discussed by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.