VALPARAISO – Happy children and families came together last Friday for a soccer field sprinkler party in Valparaiso.
The “Splish Splash Party” was planned by Greg Bouc, Dawn Twohig and Kathy Legget who felt that it would be a great event and help to ease the disappointment from not being able to have the annual Val Days celebration.
“We wanted something that would be safe for families, the soccer field was a perfect place to have this event,” Bouc said.
With all of the sprinklers turned on, the field allowed plenty of social distancing space for families to play with their children. The loudspeakers played patriotic themed music like “God Bless the USA” and “Only in America”.
Bouc also said that they asked the Cajun Sneaux and Snax to come to provide snow cones and other treats to the kids. The kids played for a while and then headed over to the food truck for the frosty treats.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Valparaiso Volunteer Fire Department were also at event to help keep the community safe, as well as to help maintain and monitor the health directives put into place by Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The Splish Splash party went from 1 to 3 p.m. and there were about 15 families coming and going from the event throughout the two-hour time frame, which helped to maintain social distancing. The field was never truly full and each family played as a unit and kept a close eye on the children in attendance.
At the end of the event, Bouc could be seen passing out flags to the families as they left the field and wishing them a safe and happy Fourth of July.
