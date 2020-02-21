WAHOO – Fish fries are common this time of year, but one this Friday has a special meaning.
The Knights of Columbus Council 1833 are kicking off their annual fish fries in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church basement. Proceeds normally go to the council, but this Friday’s event is called the “Fat Fry Day” and all proceeds will go to Bishop Neumann mission trips.
Gery Kenney, Bishop Neumann campus minister, is in charge of the mission trips for Bishop Neumann. She said they began five years ago with a trip to inner city Chicago. In 2017, a second trip was added to Gallup, N.M., which is the poorest diocese in the United States.
“This year, between the two trips, we will take approximately 60 students. Another 20 students will attend the one day service day at Villa Marie School,” she said.
From June 2 to 6, students will stay in an old convent at St. Hedwig’s parish in Chicago. They will work with the Missionaries of Charity, the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Franciscans of the Eucharist.
“They work at various homeless shelters, soup kitchens, nursing homes, with the disabled, and with inner city youth,” Kenney said. “They also bring meals to the homeless on the streets of Chicago.”
Later in June, a group of students will head to New Mexico and stay at the Sacred Heart Retreat Center in Gallup. The students will work with the Missionaries of Charity, the Little Sisters of the Poor and with the youth in the area. This trip involves more physical labor, Kenney said.
“Students spend the week working outside at the retreat center on various projects including painting, moving dirt, landscaping, and building projects,” she said.
Students can also take part in a local mission trip service day on June 16 at Villa Marie School, a school for exceptional children that serves qualifying students who are in need of special educational services. It is located near Waverly.
Kenney said the Bishop Neumann students set up and provide a one-day camp for former students and work along with the Marian Sisters doing maintenance work, cooking and gardening.
A new mission trip has been added this year, Kenney said. Catholic Heart Work Camp will host a trip to St. Croix from June 27 to July 3.
St. Croix is an island in the Caribbean Sea. A third of the 104,700 residents there live below the poverty line and the average annual income is approximately $13,000, Kenney said.
“Students will work alongside the local Catholic Diocese fixing up local churches, visiting with abused children, the elderly, working with the disabled, and creating art and playing games with nearby school children,” she said.
Along with the typical fish fry fare, the Fat Fry Day menu will also include Rocky Mountain oysters, chicken strips, fried pickles and onion rings.
The event takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
