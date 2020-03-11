WAHOO – A band well known to Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers is coming to the Saunders County Fair this summer.
The 1980s rock band 38 Special, known for hits like “Caught Up in You,” will be on a double bill with country band BlackHawk on July 31 at the arena.
Tickets went on sale March 6, said Kris Kavan, president of the Saunders County Agricultural Society, which operates the fair.
This will be the third year the fair board has put on a large concert during the fair, something people have been requesting for many years.
“It is the No. 1 thing that people would bring up,” Kavan said.
The first two concerts featured country artists. But the board heard from fans that they would like to see a rock band, so the concert committee started looking for bands.
“Rock was definitely something that was mentioned more often than not,” said Kavan
Rock bands from the 80s are making a push on the county fair side, Kavan said. So they put out a bid for 38 Special and it was accepted.
This is a band that put out many hits over the years, including ones that you may not associate with the band.
“Once you year it, you say, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t realize it’s them,’” Kavan said.
To please the country music fans, BlackHawk was also booked. The band was well-known in the 1990s.
Kavan said they also have a number of songs that people will know.
“I’ve seen them a couple of times and they put on a phenomenal show,” he added.
Kavan credited the concert committee, headed up by Jordan Kavan, for their efforts in scheduling the concert.
The concert will be held in the fairground’s outdoor arena. General admission tickets are $25 through March 31. After that, the price jumps up to $30 from April 1 to July 25 and $40 on July 26. Special early admission tickets are $35 and allow entry at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Gates open at 7 p.m. for regular ticket holders.
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick in Wahoo is sponsoring the concert.
