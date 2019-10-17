WAHOO – Two area students were named to the annual list of National Merit semifinalists. They are Sydney Christensen of East Butler and Alex Tomjak of Wahoo High School. A total of Nebraska students made the list.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. on Sept. 11 announced the names of nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.
The students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than $31 million in scholarships to be offered next spring.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.
The students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of applicants. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in the state.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.
