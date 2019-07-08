CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs community received word Sunday evening that Tammy Sukstorf’s body had been found.
Sukstorf, 52, of rural Cedar Bluffs had last been seen Friday about 10:30 p.m. A search for her took place Saturday and Sunday.
According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, her body was recovered Sunday evening in a rural area near Cedar Bluffs.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, where Sukstorf taught second grade, planned to have crisis counselors available today starting at 2 p.m., according to a statement released on the school’s Facebook page this morning.
“Tammy has taught at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School since 1994, touching so many lives in the process. We understand that many of you are grieving and we as a school would like to help with that process,” the statement read in part.
Those seeking a comforting place are asked to enter the school through the high school doors, as construction is currently taking place at the elementary school.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on its Facebook page Saturday evening asking for public assistance in locating Sukstorf. After last being seen about 10:30 p.m. July 5, her vehicle, with her personal belongings inside, was located a few miles from her home.
The Cedar Bluffs Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and the Civil Air Patrol then conducted searches of the immediate area. That search continued on Sunday by volunteers and organizations with tracking dogs.
No additional information was released by the Sheriff’s Office early Monday morning. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
