WAHOO – The Boys Scouts aren’t the only ones that believe in being prepared.
Karen Boop agrees wholeheartedly in being prepared since tax season has been in full swing since Jan. 27, the first day taxpayers were eligible to electronically file.
Boop, the owner and Tax Professional of Anchor Tax Services in Wahoo, said there are many benefits from getting taxes done early.
“Preparing your taxes early locks out your Social Security number so that it cannot be used by scammers to file fraudulent tax returns,” Boop said. “Even teenagers and the elderly who are not required to file a tax return, should do so in order to lock out their SSN from the scammers who are becoming more aggressive.”
Boop said she leaves the responsibility of gathering all tax documents to each individual taxpayer but believes that educating a taxpayer about tax law helps them to know what documents to collect. That way she can do a better job for them in preparing their tax return.
“Everyone is an individual and has their own system, so I try to meet them where they are,” she said. “Some people open every envelope that says ‘important tax information’ and put the papers in a folder which makes it more efficient in preparing their tax return.”
Boop said others don’t open those specially marked envelopes and just bring in their documents still sealed in the original packaging.
“It is so intimidating and frightening to some people so I try to calm their apprehensions,” Boop said. “Some people bring in a pile of papers. Some are needed (to prepare their tax return) and other are not needed.”
Boop said piles of documents can be really fun to sort through.
“I compliment the taxpayer on their unique method of bookkeeping,” she said. “I have a nice sharp letter opener, which I provide to my clients. Some use it and others lose it. I find humor in the individual’s approach to tax preparation.”
Boop said she often meets with the taxpayer to give them information as to what is needed to prepare a tax return for e-filing.
“I go through the tax return and explain the details for each taxpayer as well as asking them about tax credits which could mean children, earned income tax credits, education credits,” she said. “I try to keep up with the family dynamics of each client such as addition of children, day care expenses, kids in college.”
Boop said she understands how the younger generations may lean towards using online tax services.
“They are computer savvy, so it is only logical for them to do their taxes online,” she said. “There are several very good tax programs that are free or economical for them to use.”
On the other hand, Boop said she has cleaned up problems and prepared amended tax returns for a number of people who maybe didn’t take advantage of credits they could receive, as some people have had nothing but problems with the online services.
“I strongly believe that the tax code should be clear enough for anyone with a high school education should be able to do their own tax return,” she said. “That being said, that is not the case, but then I wouldn’t want to live in any other country, so we all just have to cope with the way it is.”
Boop said despite the fast pace during tax season she loves what she does and consider her clients as friends.
“I love what I do and enjoy the variety of personalities of taxpayers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.