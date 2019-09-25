CEDAR BLUFFS – Summer may officially be over according to the calendar, but you can still cool off at your favorite neighborhood splash pad for a few more days.
The Cedar Bluffs splash pad is still open, according to Utilities Superintendent Matt Baker.
“We don’t run on the traditional holiday-to-holiday schedule,” he said.
The village maintenance crew will keep the splash pad open until they run out of chemicals used to keep the water clean.
“When the chlorine runs out, we’re not going to order more,” Baker said.
Because the chlorine will not keep over the winter, it is the village’s decision to keep the splash pad open to use up the rest of the chemicals.
“We’ve got three to four weeks left, chemical-wise,” Baker said last week.
Once the chlorine runs out or the weather turns cold quickly, the splash pad will be winterized.
“If it’s in the 50s or 60s and people are not enjoying it anymore, there’s no sense running it,” the utilities superintendent said.
The splash pad is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The village maintenance department must test the water every four hours plus administer weekly tests, all in order to keep the water clean.
Because the Cedar Bluffs splash pad is a recirculating system, it is treated like a swimming pool, Baker said. The system was chosen because there was not an adequate water source in the village, and officials didn’t want to put that much excess water in their sewer lagoon system, Baker said. It cost $50,000 more for the recirculating system.
The $210,000 splash pad was paid for by a Joint Public Agency (JPA), a collaborative effort of the village and Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, through the issuance of bonds. The village is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the facility.
Baker said the splash pad has been very popular since it opened last summer, not only with Cedar Bluffs residents but with visitors from Fremont, Wahoo, David City and other communities.
“It’s actually kind of neat to see, when you go down there, the amount of out-of-county cars there are,” he said.
Even though summer drew to a close and autumn has arrived, the splash pad remains popular in Cedar Bluffs as unseasonably warm temperatures remain in place.
“It’s still getting used a lot right now,” Baker said.
Yutan’s splash pad is also still open, even though the calendar has crept into late September. City Administrator Cole Bockelmann said they had planned to close it a few weeks ago, but the utility department is understaffed right now, so it has not been a priority.
The splash pad normally closes on Labor Day, Bockelmann said. But warm weather changed the schedule this year.
“We kept it open the first couple of weeks in September because it is so nice,” he said of the popular water spot, which opened four years ago.
In Ceresco, local residents are working to raise money to build a splash pad there. Organizers hope to have enough money to build the splash pad in 2020. The proposed water feature would be located between the ball field and the picnic shelters along Highway 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.