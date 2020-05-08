CEDAR BLUFFS – The candidates vying for the District 4 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors agree that the spread of COVID-19 is one of the biggest issues facing the county at this time.
“We’re doing everything we can to solve the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Sukstorf of rural Cedar Bluffs.
Sukstorf has served on the county board for 20 years. He is a farm operator, insurance agent and real estate agent who has lived in the district all of his life. He has also been appointed to the Three Rivers Public Health Department board of directors since the department was established and served as president for several years.
Challenger Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan said the pandemic impacts the county in many ways, including people who have lost their jobs, small businesses that are struggling and local health providers and first responders who put themselves at risk every day.
“This situation we now find ourselves in is going to be challenging to say the very least,” Slobodnik said. “It will take all of us to work together and understand the impact this virus has, how to manage through this very difficult time, and be compassionate.
The bridges of Saunders County also are a big issue, according to Sukstorf. Saunders County has more bridges than any other county in the state, he said, and they can be a challenge, to inspect, fix or replace.
“It’s a full time challenge and it’s always going to be,” Sukstorf said.
Sukstorf said the county highway department has handled the bridge situation well, and praised all of the employees of the county for their efforts.
“We have a great bunch of employees,” he said. “They are doing a great job and keep doing what they’re doing.”
There are other issues facing the county other than COVID-19, said Slobodnik.
“Some of our other challenges are taxation, assist our farming community as well as work with our residential and commercial communities with respect to economic development and addressing their concerns with balance and respect,” he said.
Slobodnik said it takes a team and community effort to solve the challenges that face a county and its governing body.
“What I can offer is that I’m honest, not a politician, I will speak my mind and voice the concerns that my district needs a voice for. I’ll listen and investigate the issues presented to our board of supervisors. I’ll take the time to meet and work with all county employees to understand their needs and how together we can support and help our community,” he said.
Joining the county’s “team” is why Slobodnik chose to enter the race for District 4. He opened his own small business, Slobodnik Construction Group, in 2004 and works in the residential, industrial and commercial markets. Before that, he worked for Werner Enterprises for 17 years. He said his experience ranges from large site development to infrastructures including sewer, water, electrical, gas, fiber optics and road construction and worked in conjunction with federal, state and local officials on the projects.
“I’m running for county board of supervisors in order to support my community, work with and assist all departments in our county administrations, research opportunities for tax savings, work for the people of our community and listen to the concerns of my neighbors, as well as provide input on economic development opportunities,” Slobodnik said.
Sukstorf said he is seeking another term on the county board because Saunders County is important to him.
“I want to make sure to continue to make it a great place for people to live,” he said.
Sukstorf and Slobodnik are both Republicans and are vying for the nomination for their party. Because no candidate from another party has filed, the winner of the Primary Election on May 12 will run unopposed in the November General Election.
