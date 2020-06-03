VALPARAISO – While things continue to reopen and restrictions get released, there’s still plenty of precautions to take, which brought up the thought, what will happen with Valparaiso Days this year?
Rest assured, COVID-19 is not going to stop Valparaiso Days from giving at least a little entertainment this year. Though there may not be all the normal festivities, there will be a town cruise and a fireworks show.
“We’re going to have what we’re calling a cruise night,” Dan Homes said. “What it is, is you can bring for example a classic car, old tractor and go side by side around town if they want to and we’ll have that start around 7:30 p.m.”
The vehicles will cruise through the streets of Valparaiso, so everyone can see the parade, Homes said. The cruise will be followed by a fireworks show that everyone should be able to see from their vantage point in town.
“As soon as we finish that up, which should be around dark, we’ll have everyone stay in their vehicles, and we’ll have some fireworks and people can watch those safely and keep within the social distancing guidelines,” Homes said. “We’ll have them park around the ball field or downtown, or even the school parking lot, somewhere where they will see the fireworks. People should be able to see them about anywhere in town.”
The fireworks are scheduled to begin approximately at 9:30 p.m. and is said to be about a 10 to 15 minute show.
“We had two different fireworks companies who came to town,” Homes said. “Both of which got us a lot of good stuff, but of course nothing illegal. We got a nice assortment and we feel like we’ll give the people a great show.”
Valparaiso Days normally spans a weekend and includes multiple activities. Last year there was a road rally, wine tasting, vintage baseball game, barbecue cook off, duck races, street dance, breakfast, craft and vendor fair, horse shoe tournament, ice cream social, bingo and finished with a parade.
While initially the group in charge of Valparaiso Days was not sure anything could be done this year, Homes and the others in the group made the quick decision that they wanted to find at least a thing or two that the public could do, as these festivities have been a staple to a lot of people’s start of summer.
“Our group feels like we owe it to the people to at least have something that gives them a reason to get out,” Homes said. “Folks can look up to the sky and see some fireworks. It’s always kind of been something to begin summer for us, and we knew we wanted to do something that would lead us into what hopefully will be a good summer.”
These events will take place this coming weekend on Saturday, June 6. The cruise is set to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks will be around 9:30 p.m.
