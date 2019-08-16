VALPARAISO – National American Legion Commander Brett Reistad was an evening dinner guest Aug. 2 of the Valparaiso American Legion Post 371.
Reistad shared comments about his travels to all the states and many countries in the past year as he represents the American Legion.
He discussed the many different things the American Legion is involved with at the national level to represent veterans affairs. He testified before Congress and was at the White House when the president signed into law the Legion Care Act.
The commander mentioned the many different ways the American Legion supports the military and invests in the numerous youth programs.
Another topic was the American flag and what it represents.
Reistad was elected national commander on Aug. 30, 2018, during the group’s 100th national convention. He is from Manassas, Va. And served with the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1978.
His theme as national commander is “Celebrating Our Legacy,” with special emphasis on the organization’s centennial.
Also attending the Aug. 2 event were Nebraska American Legion Department Commander Gary Wooten of Wilbur and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Department President Elizabeth Paes of Prague.
