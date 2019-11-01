WAHOO – A vehicle and a state highway sign were damaged in a one-vehicle accident that took place recently near Morse Bluff.
On Oct. 17, Dawn Ackerman of Wayne was driving a 2001 Jeep Laredo owned by Angela Heesacker of Wayne northbound on Highway 79 two miles south of Morse Bluff when she entered the curve and went off the roadway.
The Jeep struck a directional sign and went into the ditch, traveling approximately 120 feet. The vehicle continued through the ditch, went across County Road X and then into the ditch again and rolled.
The Jeep was totaled and Ackerman was transported to Fremont Area Medical Center by the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.
