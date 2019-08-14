WESTON – Vintage vehicles will be gathering this Sunday in Weston for an annual ride through the countryside.
The Weston American Legion Vintage Ride is Aug. 18. Registration gets underway at 10 a.m., with the ride starting at noon.
Ride Coordinator Eugene Kremlacek said the event is similar to last year, with the exception of the route.
“We try to go a different direction every year,” he said.
This year’s route is about 47 miles long and will take participants to Plasi, Brainard, Loma and Touhy, before a return trip to Weston.
Krelmacek expected the return to Weston would be about 6 p.m.
Registration for the ride is $20. For those wanting to grab some food either before or after the ride, there will be a $5 pulled pork meal available.
As has been the tradition with past rides, history will be a part of the journey once again. Kremlacek will be presenting information about Plasi during that stop.
He said he is really hoping for good weather on Sunday. Last year, rain postponed the event and attendance dropped on the reschedule date because of rain showers early in the morning.
“If it’s nice early in the morning, they will come,” Kremlacek added.
More than 60 vehicles have participated in past years.
For more information, contact Kremlacek at 402-480-2484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.