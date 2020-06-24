WAHOO – Celebrating the anniversary of Wahoo’s founding had already been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will be postponed until next year.
The Wahoo 150th Anniversary Committee has announced the celebration is now scheduled for June 25, 26 and 27, 2020.
Wahoo 150 Committee Chairwoman Denise Lawver said the decision to postpone was not an easy one to make. But she said the committee felt it was the one that had to be made given the ongoing pandemic, the continued Directed Health Measures and the overall well-being of the community.
The committee began last year to plan activities for the Wahoo 150 celebration that had been originally scheduled for this June 26, 27 and 28. After the pandemic took hold, the committee made the decision to delay it until the end of August.
The committee met June 15 and made the decision to postpone again.
“It is disappointing because the committee and all the subcommittees have been working very hard for the past year,” Lawver said. “But, we have to think of the entire community and do what is best.”
The committee had discussed scaling back activities and still doing some that might work with proper social distancing and other Directed Health Measures, according to Lawver.
“That is hard to do and there would still be some people who would not be able to come and enjoy,” she added.
There may be several activities that individual organizations or businesses proceed with, but Lawver said the best decision was to postpone the committee-sponsored weekend until next year.
Wahoo 150 fell onto the calendar this year as 2020 fell 25 years after
the town’s quasquicentennial celebration. Although 1870 is considered the founding of the town, there were other milestones, such as incorporation, that came in the years that followed. Lawver said a list is also being developed of current organizations and businesses who will be noting anniversaries of 50, 75 or 100 in the next few years.
“There are some big ones coming up,” she said. “Next year, there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate.”
The committee will take a few months off and then will get back together in August to start planning next year’s activities.
