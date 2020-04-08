WAHOO – The celebration of Wahoo’s 150th birthday will take place, but organizers felt the COVID-19 pandemic threat warranted a change of date.
The original date for the sesquicentennial was June 26 to 28. The new date is Aug. 28 to 30, according to Denise Lawver, chairperson of the Wahoo 150 committee. The committee is made up of community members.
Lawver said the decision was made Monday morning after two key meetings, done via video conferencing. As director of the Wahoo Public Library, she met with other city department heads and the subject was discussed. Later, the Wahoo 150 committee met and that’s when they decided to reschedule.
According to Lawver, city officials and committee members agreed there is a small chance the pandemic may not be over by late June and social distancing and public gathering limitations could still be in effect, thus cancelling the event all together. Even if the threat of the coronavirus is over, the community might not be ready for a big gathering in June, she added.
So to be proactive, the committee began contacting representatives of the key components that will make up the celebration, including the band hired to play at the street dance, the parade organizers and vendors who have committed to being a part of the festivities. Lawver said the band, parade and vendors were all able to reschedule, so they chose to move the sesquicentennial to Aug. 28 to 30.
“Our main thing is to have the parade, street dance and vendors and do what we can to make the best of it,” Lawver added.
The goal is to create a celebration that the entire community can enjoy, and that will bring former Wahoo residents back home to honor the 150th anniversary of the founding of their hometown. By rescheduling it to late summer, it gives the community a chance to recover from the stress of the pandemic, Lawver said.
“Maybe by the time we actually do have it people will be so excited to be out and around people,” she added.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the mayor, city council and city staff want good attendance at this special event to honor the committee’s hard work and to bring some fun back to Wahoo after such a trying time. The committee has been meeting for over a year to put together the event.
And she agreed that the date change was the right move.
“With everything being up in the air, I think it’s a good decision,” she said.
