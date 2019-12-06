Thursday, Dec. 5
Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Friday, Dec. 6
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo.
Mead FFA Alumni Spaghetti Feed, 5 to 7 p.m., Mead High School.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas on the Prairie, 2 to 8 p.m., Saunders County Museum
Hometown Christmas, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ashland
Lighted Parade, 6 p.m., Ashland
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Christmas on the Prairie, 2 to 8 p.m., Saunders County Museum
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Dec. 9
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
County Board of Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Adult Craft, 6 p.m., Mead Public Library.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Historical Society Christmas party, 6 p.m., Saunders County Museum.
Yutan Chieftain headdress ornament workshop, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library.
D&D Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Wahoo VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Santa Claus visit, 10 a.m., Ceresco American Legion Post 244.
Cookie Exchange, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Dec. 16
Adult Potluck Holiday Party, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7 p.m., Ceresco American Legion Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Mead Public Library.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Saunders County Museum board meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Museum.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Community Coffee, 3 to 4 p.m., Saunders County Museum.
